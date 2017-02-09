Suspect takes off with $100,000 in blueberries

Justin Boggs
1:00 PM, Feb 9, 2017
51 mins ago

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: Packaged blueberries lie on display at a Spanish producer's stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price increases and even rationing at supmermarkets for fresh vegetables across Europe. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Sean Gallup
Copyright Getty Images

Police in Hamilton, Ontario are looking for someone who stole $100,000 worth of blueberries from a refrigerated truck last Sunday, police said. 

Sometime between 3 and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, someone gained access of a commercial refrigeration truck in Hamilton and drove it to the metro Toronto area. While the truck has since been recovered, the blueberries, and other fruit, were missing.

Detectives are seeking leads from the public in hopes of catching the suspect. 

The police did not say what the suspect would do with $100,000 worth of blueberries. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top