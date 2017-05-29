Shoplifting suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Missouri Wal-Mart

RAYTOWN, Mo. - A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspect after an alleged struggle at a Raytown, Missouri Wal-Mart Sunday night.

Police said around 9:15 p.m. an off-duty deputy working for Wal-Mart tried to stop a male suspect from shoplifting.

"A struggle ensued. She was disarmed of her Taser and got out her service weapon and shot the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Sgt. John Payne with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital. The suspect later died, and the suspect's age is unknown at this time.

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital. She will be placed on leave until the investigation is over.