Suspect carrying BB gun shot by police in Orlando Wal-Mart
Scripps National Desk
4:30 PM, Feb 23, 2017
A police officer shot and wounded a black man carrying a BB gun in an Orlando Wal-Mart Wednesday.
According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was approaching people in the store and shooting at random. The Department also reports that the man fired the BB gun at a police officer.
There currently aren’t details on the suspect’s condition. The victims in the Wal-Mart only sustained “minor injuries.”
A similar incident took place at a Beavercreek, Ohio Wal-Mart in 2014, when John Crawford III, a black man, was gunned down by police while carrying a BB gun through the store. The shooting sparked outrage in the southwest Ohio community, though a grand jury voted not to indict the officers involved with a crime.