Supreme Court clears Trump's travel ban for 90 days, will hear case in the fall

The Supreme Court said on Monday that they have agreed to hear the case on President Trump's proposed travel ban from six Muslim-majority nations.

As part of their decision, the Court is also allowing the Trump administration enforce a 90-day ban on travelers from those countries. Trump said last week that the ban will take effect 72 hours after being cleared by the courts.

The ban applies to people attempting to enter the United States from Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.

More on this as it develops.