Stunning images from America's national parks

Number 4: Rocky Mountain National Park . 4,517,585 people visited Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. The large number of people is not surprising given it’s a relatively short drive to Denver. The park protects an amazing mountain environment that is dotted with breathtaking alpine lakes and criss-crossed with more than 300 miles of trails. Along the trails hikers can expect to see bighorn sheep , elk , mule deer and an abundance of other small mammals, such as yellow-bellied marmots and pikas .
National parks dot the United States from coast to coast, but some are simply more popular than others.
While popular destinations such as the Grand Canyon and the Great Smokies offer incredible scenery, so do some of America's lesser visited parks.
Check out images from both some of America's favorite attractions, and some of America's lesser visited national parks.
