'Stranger Things' Season 2 release date announced, new poster released

For "Stranger Things" fans, the time that has passed since the release of season 1 and the release of season 2 has been far too long. Well, you won't have to wait much longer because as of Tuesday, we now know how much longer we really have to wait.

The streaming service will release season 2 on October 27, 2017.

Netflix posted the brand new poster and release date for the much anticipated second season of their original series "Stranger Things" and the post immediately went viral.

Fans of the supernatural '80s hit are sharing the post like crazy in anticipation for October 27, 2017, when we will find out a little more about "Eleven" and the "upside down."

Check out the teaser video they posted to their Twitter timeline below: