Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for ANY type of phone

Storm Shield App provides storm-based alerts for tornado, hurricane, flood, thunderstorm, winter storm seasons and other life-threatening events through voice and push notifications.
Storm Shield Phone Call Alerts provides storm-based alerts for tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to your home phone or old flip phone.
"Storm-based or polygon alerts help reduce false alarms by alerting you to sever weather based on your exact location within a county," according to Storm Shield's developers. "Most other apps and source still use county-based alerts (meaning you'd get an alert even if your location in the county is not within the threatened area)."
Storm Shield is a product of The E.W. Scripps Company and has a meteorologist providing extra weather coverage through online videos, articles and social media.