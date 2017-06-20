Steam pipe explosion near Camden Yards in Baltimore

A steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore is causing road closures and delays.

Two people were injured and are receiving treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. There could be more injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Delays should be expected on both Pratt and Lombard streets

There's @BaltimoreFire activity on S Eutaw St between Lombard & Pratt. Avoid the area. Expect delays on both Pratt & Lombard #BalTraffic — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017

Guests at @BWIIHFrontDesk & @InnerHarborHI shelter in place. Contact front desk if u need help. @Orioles game, enter on south side #BalSteam — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017