State of Ohio suing five largest opiates manufacturers
Profits being put above health, attorney gen. says
10:27 AM, May 31, 2017
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio - The State of Ohio's attorney general announced Wednesday his office has filed a lawsuit against the five largest manufacturers of opiates.
Attorney General Mike DeWine conducted a news conference to announce the major litigation and said pharmaceutical companies use sales reps visiting doctors offices to market and down-play the risks of opioids.
Evidence shows these companies "put profits above health and well-being of Ohio consumers," DeWine said.
He also said millions is spent on ads and medical journals to fund messages to ensure the marketing of these drugs is consistently delivered.
DeWine on heroin epidemic: 'It was a fire stoked by greed … intended by a multi-billion dollar industry.' pic.twitter.com/PyD3DsMb7m
Ohio saw more than 4,100 drug overdose deaths in 2016, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
DeWine also said the five companies should be held responsible for Medicaid fraud because infants born to addicted mothers cost $105 million in hospital expenses in 2014. He is suing for damages on behalf of the state and consumers.