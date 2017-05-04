Star Wars costume prompts evacuation at Wisconsin school

Student wore mask for "May the 4th be with You"

Brooke Hafs
7:44 AM, May 4, 2017
Students were evacuated from Ashwaubenon High School outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday morning after a student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume and mask.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the student was wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day."

Police say a passer-by saw the student wearing a Darth Vader costume with what they believed was a bulletproof vest, and became worried. 

As of 7:45 a.m. Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers said the situation had been taken care of and students returned to class shortly afterward.  

Police are speaking with student but believe there was no ill intent. The school has a policy against costumes. 

The Ashwaubeon School District issued a statement on Facebook thanking everyone for their understanding "as we maintain our number one priority of keeping students safe." 

 

