School district's Twitter hacked, trolls tweet racist messages, images

WPTV Webteam
8:09 AM, Jun 30, 2017
21 mins ago

The St. Lucie County public school system's Twitter feed was hacked overnight with racist messages.

The St. Lucie County School District said its Twitter account was compromised Friday. A racist message and disturbing photo were posted on its Twitter account. WPTV has altered the photo which depicts a lynching.

St. Lucie Co. School Dist. Twitter

A Florida school district's Twitter account was hacked Friday, leading to a string of racists and disturbing tweets.

St. Lucie County School District confirmed its account had been compromised early Froday morning. s

A photo of a lynching was published above an earlier tweet with the text which said: "After Heavy Consideration, Our District Has Decided To Ban All African Americans From Our School District. Thank you!"

On its Facebook page the district issued this statement:

The St. Lucie Public Schools' Twitter Account has been compromised by individuals not associated with or representing the organization in any manner.

The District is working earnestly to remove inappropriate postings and remedy this matter as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top