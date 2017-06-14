Special counsel Robert Mueller meets with Senate leaders

(CNN) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller met on Capitol Hill with the leaders of the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday afternoon, a long-awaited connection as lawmakers and federal investigators plot a path forward on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mueller met with Senate intelligence chairman Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, in a secure room.

Burr told CNN that they are beginning talks and have open lines of communication. He would not say what they discussed.

Burr and Warner have been pressing for the meeting with Mueller since he was first appointed a month ago. The two sides have been discussing "deconfliction" -- or how the Senate investigation and the federal probe will share information and not step on each others' toes.

A major test on that front will be whether the FBI is willing to release memos from former FBI Director James Comey of his conversations with Trump, now that they have been provided to Mueller.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

