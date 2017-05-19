Sources: White House lawyers research impeachment

Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 2:22PM CDT expiring May 22 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:19PM CDT expiring May 24 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:19PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:12PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:12PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:32AM CDT in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:35AM CDT in effect for: Osage
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Sequoyah
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
White House lawyers have begun researching impeachment procedures in an effort to prepare for what officials still believe is a distant possibility that President Donald Trump could have to fend off attempts to remove him from office, two people briefed on the discussions tell CNN.
White House officials believe the President has the backing of Republican allies in Congress and that impeachment is not in the cards, according to the people briefed on the legal discussions. Even Democrats have tried to calm impeachment talk out of concern it is premature.
But lawyers in the White House counsel's office have consulted experts in impeachment during the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings would work, a person briefed on the matter told CNN.
The White House did not comment for the story.
One outside attorney close to the office of White House counsel Don McGahn cast doubt on impeachment preparations, saying it wouldn't be something McGahn would authorize.
The legal discussions are part of a broader internal effort to bolster the president's legal defense, which has become more complicated with the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to pursue the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Earlier this week, close advisers to the President, including lawyer and surrogate Michael Cohen, visited the White House to discuss his need to hire personal attorneys for Trump.