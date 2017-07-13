Social Security benefits expected to rise by 2.2 percent

Associated Press
2:15 PM, Jul 13, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 2: People line up outside of the Social Security Administration office February 2, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With an eye on his legacy at the start of his second term, U.S. President George W. Bush has ambitious Social Security reforms on his agenda. His 40 minute State of the Union speech, scheduled to be delivered at 9 p.m. tonight, is thought to be centered on controversial changes to the 70-year-old program. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited — it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.

Trustees released the projection on Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of Social Security and Medicare, the federal government's two bedrock retirement programs.

Unless Congress acts, the trust funds that support Social Security are projected to run dry in 2034, the same year as last year's projection. Medicare's trust fund for inpatient care is projected to be depleted in 2029, a year later than last year's projection.

If Congress allows either fund to run dry, millions of Americans living on fixed incomes will face steep cuts in benefits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top