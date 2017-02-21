--> KJRH Weather Traffic All Sections Weather + 7-Day Cameras Currents Weather Photos Weather Videos Weather Alert Day Storm Shield Weather Whys Winter Weather Alerts Closings Traffic + Gas Traffic News News + Local State Oklahoma Brand Newsy Investigations Black History Month Nation/World Photos DecodeDC Political Consumer + Don't Waste Your Money ShopSmart Recalls Lottery Science/Tech Angie's List Business Consumer Reports Auto Financial Fitness Zone Entertainment + Celebrity TV Listings Weird What's on NBC Games, Comics Calendar Right This Minute The List Laff TV Let's Ask America Sports + OU Big Al's Rant OSU TU Thunder Photos Life + Home and Garden Food Did You See This? Health Parent Toolkit Horoscope Pets Dr. Oz Mr. Food Recipes Healthy Heart Video + Live Video Youtube Marketplace + Winters Dental Medical Minute Access Tulsa Banking Job Guide Crown Office Furniture Flu About Us + Contact Us Scripps Spelling Bee Staff Contests KJRH Jobs Advertise With Us Tours News Releases Our Partners Support Current 61° Cloudy 3-Day Forecast HI: 76° LO: 47° HI: 77° LO: 46° HI: 78° LO: 51° Today's Forecast Traffic current alerts 4 More Traffic Sign In + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Sign Out + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Small plane crashes near Melbourne Essendon airport CNN 8:07 PM, Feb 20, 2017 Share Article Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next (CNN) -- State police in Victoria, Australia are reporting that a small plane with five people aboard crashed near Melbourne Essendon airport. The crash happened near Bulla Road around 9 a.m. local time on Feb. 21, Victoria Police said on Twitter. Melbourne Essendon is a smaller airport that is separate from Melbourne Airport, the main airport serving the city. Emergency services are responding to the crash, according to police. No information about causalities is immediately available. Several area witnesses took to social media to post photos and videos of what they described as "big clouds of smoke." The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Inside Washington: Decode DC Blogs What are government leaks? What's the reason tech firms hire foreign labor? Explainer: How refugees enter the U.S. Around Tulsa Woman drums up support for Chouteau family Oklahoma House committee OKs teacher raise Mike Hunter named new Oklahoma attorney general