Small plane crashes near Melbourne Essendon airport

(CNN) -- State police in Victoria, Australia are reporting that a small plane with five people aboard crashed near Melbourne Essendon airport.

The crash happened near Bulla Road around 9 a.m. local time on Feb. 21, Victoria Police said on Twitter.

Melbourne Essendon is a smaller airport that is separate from Melbourne Airport, the main airport serving the city.

Emergency services are responding to the crash, according to police. No information about causalities is immediately available.

Several area witnesses took to social media to post photos and videos of what they described as "big clouds of smoke."

