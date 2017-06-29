Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

Associated Press
11:48 AM, Jun 29, 2017
24 mins ago

A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street on Thursday, June 29, 2017, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. A water main was damaged. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis says he returned from a trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.

Jordan Westerberg tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and didn't see it, they figured it had been towed.

Street workers gathered at the parking space was a tipoff something was amiss. That's when 25-year-old Westerberg found the vehicle in the gaping hole, about 20 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet across.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

No injuries were reported.

