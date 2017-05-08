Sinclair Broadcast Group acquires Tribune Media

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced today it has reached a deal to acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.

The two groups combining will mean the company reaches more households than previously allowed by a 2016 law recently reversed by the FCC that said media companies could only serve 39 percent of U.S. television households.

Sinclair provides services to 173 television stations in mid-sized markets, and Tribune Media has 42 broadcast stations in mid-sized and large markets. The deal will make the company the most powerful TV station owner in the United States.

Reports indicate Sinclair will purchase Tribune for $43.50 per share.