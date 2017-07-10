Ohio police officer shot while responding to domestic violence call, sheriff's office reports

UNIONTOWN, Ohio - A Uniontown, Ohio police officer was shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call Sunday evening.

The suspect, a man in his early 20s, is dead according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the suspect fired several shots while standing in the front door of a home just after 9:15 p.m.

The officers fired back killing the suspect.

The officer shot was rushed to Akron Hospital following the gunfire exchange. As of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the officer was in stable condition. According to the Uniontown Police Department Facebook page, the officer is out of surgery. The vitals are good, but more procedures will be done.

Uniontown Police said this is not the first time they've responded to the home. A detective with the department said they've been called to the house numerous times for domestic situations.

The sheriff's department has not released the name of the officer involved.