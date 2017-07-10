Ohio police officer shot while responding to domestic violence call, sheriff's office reports

The officer shot was rushed to Akron Hospital following the gunfire exchange. As of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the officer was in stable condition. According to the Uniontown Police Department Facebook page, the officer is out of surgery. The vitals are good, but more procedures will be done.
Uniontown Police said this is not the first time they've responded to the home. A detective with the department said they've been called to the house numerous times for domestic situations.
The sheriff's department has not released the name of the officer involved.