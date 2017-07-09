3 children among 9 people shot at Ohio 'gender reveal party,' police say

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio -- Three children were wounded and a woman was killed when nine people were shot at a "gender reveal party" Saturday night, according to Colerain (Ohio) police.

The shootings happened about 11:20 p.m. local time at a home in Colerain Twp., Ohio.

The children's injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. One adult is in critical condition and one is in serious but stable condition, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Three others are in stable condition.

Police radio logs indicate there might have been two shooters. One person reported being shot in the stomach; another shot in the leg

No one is in custody, but "detectives have a couple of leads they're following up on," said Jim Love, Colerain police public information officer.

The partygoers were watching a movie when gunfire rang out, police said.

Cincinnati police homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation.

Love said he didn't know if the children were targeted.

“You’re hoping that there won’t be situations like this,” Love said. “These are the nights that you look back on and you regret that they ever happened. This will be one of those nights.”

All surviving victims of the shooting in Colerain taken to UC Medical or Children's. @WCPO — Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) July 9, 2017

No other details have been released.

WCPO will update this story when more information is available.

The incident is one of the largest multiple shootings in the Cincinnati-region in recent years. The "shootout" at the Cameo Night Club in Cincinnati last March 27 killed two and wounded 15. One man faces murder charges; the other alleged shooter was killed.

A triple shooting in Colerain Township left two teen sisters dead on Oct. 21, 2015. Their brother, Matthew Hayden, 22, pleaded guilty to killing them and wounding their friend outside their home. Hayden was sentenced to life in prison last April.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were shot to death in Pike County on April 22, 2016. No one has been charged in their deaths.