Seth Rich's murder: The myth behind DNC staffer's slaying

5:50 AM, May 24, 2017

The family of a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer is pushing back against another wave of conspiracy theories, inspired by a local TV station's report. A Washington, D.C.,-area Fox News affiliate station WTTG interviewed a  private investigator  looking into  Seth Rich's death , and he dropped a bombshell: "I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer. Which I believe is either at the police department, or at the FBI. I've been told both," Rod Wheeler said.  Wheeler is a  former D.C. police officer who now works as a Fox News contributor and private investigator. D.C. police say  he worked in the department during the '90s, until he was fired. He told WTTG he believes Rich's laptop contains evidence showing he corresponded with WikiLeaks before his death. But Wheeler hasn't seen the laptop; he's relying on his own sources for that claim.  Fox News  says an unnamed federal investigator corroborated Wheeler's story. The unnamed federal investigator told  Fox News  an FBI forensic report on Rich's computer done within days of his death showed 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments were sent from Rich's computer to a WikiLeaks associate before his death.  Fox News has also struggled with the credibility of its correspondents and their sources. The  network had to contradict  Judge Andrew Napolitano's repeated claims that President Barack Obama used British intelligence to spy on then-candidate Donald Trump. Fox News briefly pulled Napolitano from appearing on-air following the retraction.    The existing public evidence connecting Rich to WikiLeaks is a tweet from the organization  offering $20,000  for information that leads to his murderer's conviction.  Rich's family has said those claims are false, that there's no evidence Rich contacted WikiLeaks. A statement released by a Rich family spokesperson claims Wheeler wasn't hired by the family, but his services were "offered to the Rich family and paid for by a third party" and that he "contractually was barred from speaking to press or anyone outside of law enforcement unless explicitly authorized by the family."  SEE MORE: France Wants The Media To Keep Quiet About Newly Leaked Documents The Rich family's full statement reads: "As we've seen through the past year of unsubstantiated claims, we see no facts, we have seen no evidence, we have been approached with no emails and only learned about this when contacted by the press. Even if tomorrow, an email was found, it is not a high enough bar of evidence to prove any interactions as emails can be altered and we've seen that those interested in pushing conspiracies will stop at nothing to do so. We are a family who is committed to facts, not fake evidence that surfaces every few months to fill the void and distract law enforcement and the general public from finding Seth's murderers. The services of the private investigator who spoke to press was offered to the Rich family and paid for by a third party, and contractually was barred from speaking to press or anyone outside of law enforcement or the family unless explicitly authorized by the family."  Rich was shot near his D.C. home last July in what police believe was a robbery gone bad. His murder is still unsolved. This story has become a competing narrative with a  Washington Post story  claiming President Donald Trump revealed sensitive intelligence to Russian diplomats during a meeting last week. That story also used unnamed sources, cited as current and former U.S. officials. Trending stories at Newsy.com With The Touch Of A Button: The Smartwatch That Uses Braille Artist Projects 'Pay Trump Bribes Here' On Trump International Hotel Trumps Announce Which School Son Barron Will Attend This Fall

(CNN) -- Nearly a year ago, Seth Rich was shot in the back as he made his way home one night in Washington.

While the death of the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee staffer remains unsolved, his family has said they believe it was a botched robbery attempt.

But that didn't stop conservative pundits from spreading an unfounded conspiracy theory that he was murdered last July because he provided WikiLeaks with emails from the DNC.

Theories on who killed him and why have made headlines in recent weeks. The young DNC staffer died just as he was on the cusp of starting a dream job, one that appeared to be the perfect next step for a political path launched during his teenage years.

Long before he headed to Washington, a US senator had hired him for his campaign while he was still in high school in Omaha, Nebraska, according to the Washington post.

New job

Before Rich died, he had been offered a new job on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, and was getting ready to move to New York, his parents wrote in an opinion piece for the Washington Post.

"Seth had been walking around, calling friends, family and his girlfriend, pondering the broader picture of what the job change would mean," his parents said. "He wondered how he would pick up and move to New York City for four months, the strain that it might put on his relationships, and how it would all affect the life he had built for himself in Washington."

As he walked home the night of July 10, someone confronted him on the street. His phone call ended abruptly, his parents wrote in the opinion piece for the newspaper.

"We also know that there were signs of a struggle, including a watchband torn when the assailants attempted to rip it off his wrist," the parents said.

"Law enforcement officials told us that Seth's murder looked like a botched robbery attempt in which the assailants -- after shooting our son -- panicked, immediately ran and abandoned Seth's personal belongings."

At the time, his father said his son was killed after resisting a robbery, and the assailant did not succeed in stealing his watch, wallet and credit cards.

Conspiracy theories

Rich's job at the DNC focused on a project to help voters find their polling places. To provide a dose of comic relief at work, he regularly donned a sweatshirt with a picture of a panda, his favorite animal, the Post reported.

For months, right-wing media outlets have floated unproven theories that Rich provided WikiLeaks thousands of internal DNC emails, and suggested that his death might have been connected with the supposed leak.

No real evidence has been provided to support such claims and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department, which continues to investigate the murder, says there is evidence to suggest he may have been the victim of a botched robbery.

Nevertheless, a handful of right-wing media outlets had latched on to the theory, and that narrative once again popped up in the conservative media universe Monday after a private investigator suggested Rich had some connection to WikiLeaks and its leaks of DNC emails.

Six days

For six days, Fox News allowed the story to remain up on its website as network personalities such as Sean Hannity promoted it on their platforms.

Rich's brother wrote a letter Tuesday to the executive producer of Sean Hannity's Fox News show pleading with him to find "decency and kindness" in his heart and stop spreading the unproven conspiracy theory.

"Think about how you would feel losing a son or brother. And while dealing with this, you had baseless accusations of your lost family member being part of a vast conspiracy," Aaron Rich wrote in the letter to "Hannity" executive producer Porter Berry, a copy of which was provided to CNN.

Fox News on Tuesday removed from its site the inaccurate story that peddled the conspiracy theory.