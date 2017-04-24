Serena Williams confirms she is pregnant in Instagram post

Alex Hider
9:41 AM, Apr 24, 2017
9:43 AM, Apr 24, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning a point in the Final Of The Ladies' Singles against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Julian Finney
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After hinting last week that she may be pregnant with a Snapchat photo, tennis star Serena Williams confirmed that she is expecting in an Instagram post on Monday.

Williams' post also contains a letter to her unborn child.

My Dearest Baby,

You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you....once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one.

-- Your Mommy

Her announcement came on the same day the World Tennis Association released its newest rankings, which had her ranked as the top women's tennis player in the world.

Last week, Williams posted a photo of her stomach on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks" before quickly deleting the photo. Monday's Instagram post marked the first time she had publicly addressed her pregnancy.

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. 

 

 

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top