Comey to testify publicly before intelligence panel

Flash Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:03PM CDT expiring May 20 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 19 at 7:40PM CDT expiring May 19 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flash Flood Warning issued May 19 at 7:06PM CDT expiring May 20 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Creek, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flash Flood Warning issued May 19 at 6:04PM CDT expiring May 20 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee

Tornado Watch issued May 19 at 4:56PM CDT expiring May 19 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Grant, Kay

Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:32PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Tornado Watch issued May 19 at 3:27PM CDT expiring May 19 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah

Areal Flood Watch issued May 19 at 2:47PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman

Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 2:22PM CDT expiring May 22 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:19PM CDT expiring May 24 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:19PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:12PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:12PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:32AM CDT in effect for: Washington

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:35AM CDT in effect for: Osage

Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Sequoyah

Areal Flood Watch issued May 18 at 10:06PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward

Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington