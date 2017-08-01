Senator introduces bill that would end marijuana prohibition throughout the country

A bill introduced in the Senate Tuesday would legalize marijuana throughout the United States and establish a fund to reinvest in communities touched by drugs.

The bill, introduced by New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, would remove marijuana from the list of Schedule I drugs from the Controlled Substances Act, provide a process for re-sentencing of those convicted of federal marijuana crimes and prevent the deportations of illegal aliens for marijuana offenses.

Booker announced the details of his bill Tuesday on Facebook Live.

READ: Sen. Cory Booker's bill, The Marijuana Justice Act

"For decades, the failed War on Drugs has locked up millions of nonviolent drug offenders—especially for marijuana-related offenses—at an incredible cost of lost human potential, torn apart families and communities, and taxpayer dollars. The effects of the drug war have had a disproportionately devastating impact on Americans of color and the poor," Booker wrote.

Booker's bill, "The Marijuana Justice Act," comes as more states continue weaken laws pertaining to marijuana offenses. Eight states have passed laws that allow marijuana for medical and recreational use, while another 20 states have legalized marijuana for medical use only.

The bill also comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has promised to crack down on states that allow the sale of marijuana. In May, Sessions asked congressional leaders to undo federal protections in place for states that allow the sale of medical marijuana.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.