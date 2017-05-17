Sen. Thom Tillis has seizure during race

Tillis, 56, was first elected to the Senate in 2014, after serving as speaker of North Carolina's House of Representatives. He sits on several high-profile committees in the Senate, including armed services, judiciary and veterans' affairs.
Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, tweeted well wishes to Tillis.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Tillis and his family. - RC" he tweeted.
His Senate colleagues also sent him prayers.
"Please pray for my Senate colleague @ThomTillis" Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.
Several members of Congress planned to run in the annual three-mile road race, including Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.