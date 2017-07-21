Sean Spicer resigns in White House shakeup

11:04 AM, Jul 21, 2017
Sean Spicer is President Donald Trump's press secretary no more. He resigned Friday. It's been rumored that Spicer would be fired or reassigned — but his exit is now official. The  New York Times reports  Spicer made the decision after Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. The previous communications director, Mike Dubke, quit in May.  NBC reports  Spicer had filled both roles since then. As White House press secretary, Spicer often found himself responding to situations that made him ripe for criticism. It started on Spicer's first full day on the job. After Trump's frustration with reports about the size of the inauguration crowd, Spicer  made a fiery  — and false — statement. "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe," Spicer said. "These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong." And that led to  the first  of multiple "Saturday Night Live" parodies. According to  Politico , Trump didn't like that Spicer was portrayed by a woman. SEE MORE: This Reporter's Had Enough Of Sean Spicer's No-Video, No-Audio Updates Spicer made headlines again after commenting on a  chemical weapons attack  attributed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said. Spicer later apologized and said he was "in no way ... trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust." As of Friday morning, there was no word on what Spicer's next move would be. Spicer previously served as communications director and chief strategist for the Republican National Committee.

Wall Street financier  Anthony Scaramucc i is President Donald Trump's new communications director. Scaramucci is replacing former director Mike Dubke,  who resigned  from the position in late May. NBC reports  Sean Spicer had been working as both White House press secretary and director of communications since then.  Spicer resigned  Friday. Scaramucci is a big Republican fundraiser  who joined  Trump's presidential campaign in May 2016. Scaramucci also worked on Mitt Romney's 2012 attempt for the White House. Scaramucci is a former host of Fox Business Network's financial TV show "Wall Street Week." He's still a frequent contributor on the network and Fox News. SEE MORE: 3 Journalists Resign After CNN Retracts Story On Trump-Russia Ties A role in the White House has been a long time coming for Scaramucci. He sold his stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, when it looked like Trump was going to give him a White House liaison position. But he didn't end up  getting the job . Trump also considered naming Scaramucci as his U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. He ultimately ended up taking on a senior role at the Export-Import Bank.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers reporters' questions during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer said that different from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Nazi leader Adolph Hitler did not use chemical weapons, saying, "I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to three White House officials.

Spicer's resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

The resignation caps off one of the most tumultuous tenures for a White House press secretary, one that saw Spicer repeatedly undermined in his role as the White House's public-facing spokesman by the President's own public statements and tweets.

Spicer handled the responsibilities of both press secretary and communications director during much of his tenure, overseeing the White House's response to a near non-stop deluge of controversy, particularly concerning the widening federal investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

White House staffers are "shocked" by Spicer's sudden resignation, two White House officials told CNN.

Trump wanted Scaramucci in the White House

Trump has been pushing for Scaramucci to come in for a while, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Since the communications director job was open, he would install Scaramucci in that role. This source added that Spicer worried Scaramucci wouldn't know Washington and that it would fall to Spicer to do both jobs, which he considered to be untenable.

Scaramucci's hiring began to come together Thursday night, but as news of the hire began to leak, Spicer, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon found themselves largely in the dark -- unaware of the President's already firm intention to tap Scaramucci for the top communications post, according to a source familiar with Spicer's thinking.

Priebus told reporters after the news broke, "I support Anthony 100%. We go back a long long way and are very good friends -- all good here."

Spicer's job tough since day 1

Spicer was repeatedly thrust into a combative role, ordered by the President to take to the briefing room on his first full day in office to lambast the media for coverage of the size of the crowd that attended Trump's inauguration.

The moment quickly defined Spicer's public-facing relationship with the press and his daily White House briefing quickly became must-watch TV.

One White House official said he believes a "fresh start will inject some energy" in a communications operation that has been besieged for weeks by the deluge of Russia-related reports and a sense of disarray.