Arena in Michigan will have world's largest seamless scoreboard

DETROIT, Michigan — With just about two months until the opening of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Olympa Entertainment has released a rendering of the scoreboard.

According to Olympia, the scoreboard will be the world's largest, seamless centerhung scoreboard system.

Created by Daktronics, the jumbotron will be more than 5,100 square-feet and create a 360-degree experience.

“Little Caesars Arena will give fans the best entertainment experience available, including this incredible scoreboard and display system from Daktronics,” Olympia President & CEO Tom Wilson said in a release. “This system will exceed fan expectations in the seats, in the concourse and in new spaces like the expansive Chevrolet Plaza. Fans seated in the ends of the arena will experience the same size display as those seated on Little Caesars Arena sidelines, an amenity that few other arenas offer today.”

All four sides will measure 28-feet high by 43.5 feet wide and be connected using a 6-millimeter line spacing, which will bring high-resolution images to fans.

Each side features variable zoning so it can show one large image or be divided into multiple sections to show a variety of video, replay, displays and more.

On top of that, there will be an under-mount display to complement the main display. Those will each measure 7 feet high by 9.5 feet wide and have about 11 million LED lights.