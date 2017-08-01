Infographic: Scaramucci joins a growing list

After a staggeringly short and explosive tenure as President Trump's Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci was fired yesterday.

Scaramucci replaced Sean Spicer in the role, and during his 11 days in the White House was at least in part responsible for the departure of now former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, ending his 189-day run in the position.

As this infographic from Statista shows, Sally Yates currently holds the record among senior-level officials for the shortest time in office under the Trump administration. Having refused to enforce the first version of the president's travel ban while acting attorney general, Yates was subsequently fired, becoming the first name on a now growing list of former officials.

You will find more statistics at Statista