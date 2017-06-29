San Francisco could owe undocumented immigrant $190,000 to settle lawsuit

A violation of the city's sanctuary city ordinance could cost taxpayers in the city of San Francisco nearly $190,000 as part of a lawsuit settlement, the city's attorney office told KPIX-TV.

According to KPIX, Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno claimed a stolen car in December 2, 2015 from a San Francisco police station. As he left the station, he was allegedly taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Figueroa-Zarceno's attorney claims that a police officer told ICE where to find the man. The man was then detained for two months by ICE.

Figueroa-Zarceno’s had a civil deportation order in 2005. Since then, Figueroa-Zarceno’s only arrest came in 2012 when he was charged with DUI.

His immigration case has since reopened since the initial order was given without proper notification. His hearing is scheduled for 2019, his attorney told KPIX.

According to KPIX, San Francisco has had a sanctuary city ordinance since 1989. The purpose, city leaders said, is to build cooperation between the immigrant community and police. The sanctuary city statute is supposed to prohibit city officials from reporting known undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

Figueroa-Zarceno, who is a native of El Salvador, reportedly has an American fiancée and 8-year-old daughter.

