Same-sex parents w/children claim Southwest Airlines denied family boarding

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) - Grant Morse and his spouse of 26-years are the legal fathers of twin three-year-old boys and a daughter who is five. This past weekend, the family says they were the victim of "blatant discrimination" by Southwest Airlines.

The incident occurred on Saturday May 20th as the family tried to use the family boarding procedure as it took Southwest Airlines Flight 5136 from Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Morse said a Southwest Airlines' boarding agent and a supervisor refused to allow the family to use the airlines' family boarding procedure despite multiple requests. Morse said he was told that only "one" of the legal fathers could board with the three children. The angry father said he has flown Southwest Airlines many times and never had any previous problems with family boarding until now.

As a result, the family says it was forced to be separated on the aircraft with the 83-year-old mother sitting by herself and one of the young children sitting in a row alone.

Buffalo-based WKBW has reached out to Southwest Airlines for a comment.

The following is the Family Boarding policy that Southwest Airlines has posted online:

An adult traveling with a child six years old or younger may board during Family Boarding, which occurs after the “A” group has boarded and before the “B” group begins boarding. If the child and the adult are both holding an “A” boarding pass, they should board in their assigned boarding position.