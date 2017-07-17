Sadness sweeps Maryland Zoo after announcing the death of Julius the giraffe
WMAR Staff
8:24 AM, Jul 17, 2017
Share Article
BALTIMORE- - Hearts are heavy at The Maryland Zoo after the death giraffe calf Julius.
In a Saturday statement, Don Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Zoo said, “it’s hard to put our emotions into words right now.”
Julius was born June 15, 2017 to first-time mother Kesi, but representatives say he was never able to nurse properly. Veterinarians bottle-fed Julius supplements and he received two transfusions of giraffe plasma, but to no avail. Julius still remained a critical patient at the zoo.