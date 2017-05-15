Rosenstein agrees to brief senators Thursday

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has agreed to brief the full Senate next week on the firing of FBI Director James Comey, a spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Friday.

"Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein's office has confirmed to Senator Schumer's office that Mr. Rosenstein will come to brief the full Senate next week," Schumer spokesman Matt House said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office announced Monday that hearing would be held Thursday afternoon.

Schumer said Thursday that Rosenstein would be invited to the Capitol for a briefing before senators on Comey's firing, a statement McConnnell later confirmed.

"The American people deserve answers. We need to understand the true nature of the events that led up to director Comey's dismissal," Schumer said Thursday.

Democrats have expressed their outrage at President Donald Trump for firing Comey and, as Schumer, pointed out, offering varying explanations for his decision.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday that Rosenstein should recuse himself from the investigation. Other Democrats have said they are convinced that Trump forced Rosenstein to write a memo Tuesday that was later used by the White House to justify Comey's firing.

Rosenstein denied earlier Thursday he threatened to quit his post amid Comey's firing and does not plan to resign.

After a meeting with Senate intelligence committee leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday, Rosenstein was asked by a reporter whether he threatened to quit.

"No," Rosenstein said, adding he is "not quitting."