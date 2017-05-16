RompHim: Kickstarter campaign aims to make onesies fashionable for men

Though May has been a bit cooler than expected for much of the country, it’s still Spring for most of the country. For women, that means sun dresses, short shorts and rompers. For men, it means short sleeved shirts, dress shorts and — rompers?

Women have been wearing rompers — one-piece combinations of a blouse and shorts — for years. But one KickStarter campaign wants to make one-piece rompers for men.

ACED Design, a company based in Evanston, Illinois, is the mind behind the RompHim, a onesie for men that features a button-up shirt, high-cut shorts, a front pocket, “adjustable waist tabs” and a zipper fly.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

“The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hit all of these attributes — it’s unique, fashionable, cool and very wearable. But there was still one thing a romper didn’t have: a widely available version for men. So we set out to fix that,” ACED Design said on its Kickstarter page.

According to the KickStarter, the RompHim sells for about $90.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Not everyone on social media took to the RompHim right away.

When the squad pulls up in the romphim pic.twitter.com/860Rap01jO — Veggy Woods🌱 (@PilotCristobal) May 16, 2017

Michael Bluth (tired): "What are you wearing, Buster?"

Buster: "It's called a RompHIM, it's for *men* Michael. Adult men." pic.twitter.com/xhDMDUe2zI — Cracked.com (@cracked) May 15, 2017

Others liked the concept.

how many babies would I have if a man showed up in that romphim: pic.twitter.com/kB0NmImCyy — Daytime Knight Rider (@TimelineAngel) May 16, 2017

Despite the jokes, ACED Design has already raised nearly $70,000 on KickStarter — seven times more than its original goal of $10,000. The KickStarter campaign will continue to run for four more weeks.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.