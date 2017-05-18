Roger Ailes fell and hit his head days before he died, 911 call report shows

A week before he died, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes fell and hit his head at his Florida home, according to a 911 call log.

On May 10 at 1:49 p.m. local time, a call to the Palm Beach Police Department indicated Ailes had accidentally fallen and injured his head.

"There is serious bleeding ... he is not completely alert," the 911 report obtained by Palm Beach's WPTV shows.

It indicates Ailes "fell and hit his head" at ground level and that he was conscious and breathing.

Eight days later, Ailes would be dead. His death was announced on May 18. He was 77 years old.

On Thursday, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office told WPTV it was in charge of examining Ailes's body. It called his death a "medical examiner's case."

The official cause of Ailes's death has not yet been revealed.

