Roger Ailes fell and hit his head days before he died, 911 call report shows

Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 67°
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes' fell and hit his head at his $36 million Palm Beach home eight days before his death was announced Thursday morning, local EMTs confirmed.
Local EMTs say the responded to Roger Ailes' $36 million home 8 days before he died Thursday.
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died. He was 77 years old. In a statement , his wife Elizabeth said he passed away Thursday morning. Elizabeth Ailes wrote: "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back." Ailes became a well-known name in the political realm when he worked on President Nixon's campaign . SEE MORE: Bill O'Reilly's Career At Fox News Is Over In 1996, he became the founding CEO of Fox News, and he remained there for two decades before resigning in July 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations. Ailes is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and one son. Trending stories at Newsy.com Law That Tried To Stop Revenue-Motivated Policing Is Struck Down Chelsea Manning Has Been Released From Prison Decades Early 9 Injured After Protest Outside Turkish Embassy In DC Turns Violent
Roger Ailes, former President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of 'The 35 Most Powerful People in Media' at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
A week before he died, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes fell and hit his head at his Florida home, according to a 911 call log.
On May 10 at 1:49 p.m. local time, a call to the Palm Beach Police Department indicated Ailes had accidentally fallen and injured his head.
"There is serious bleeding ... he is not completely alert," the 911 report obtained by Palm Beach's WPTV shows.
It indicates Ailes "fell and hit his head" at ground level and that he was conscious and breathing.
GALLERY: Celebrities who've died in 2017
Eight days later, Ailes would be dead. His death was announced on May 18. He was 77 years old.
On Thursday, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office told WPTV it was in charge of examining Ailes's body. It called his death a "medical examiner's case."
The official cause of Ailes's death has not yet been revealed.
READ THE ENTIRE 911 CALL REPORT BELOW
Palm Beach Police Department - Roger Ailes 911 Call Log 05102017 by Clint Davis on Scribd
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.