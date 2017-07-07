WILLIAMS, Ariz. -

For many, summer is the time for annual family road trips. There are tons of fun, wacky and unique roadside attractions across the country. But, for those who find themselves in Williams, Arizona (just 30 minutes from the Grand Canyon), there’s one place that's a must stop — Bedrock City Yabba-Dabba-Doo.

Linda Speckles has owned Bedrock City for over 40 years. She started it with her family and late husband back in 1972.

"(It's) a theme park of the Flintstones and there all the houses you walk through like Fred and Barney’s house. There’s even the jail, the medical center and it’s just an imaginary Bedrock City,” says Speckles' daughter Holly.

Four decades later, Bedrock City has crossed all generations.

“I have people come in who say I was here 40 years ago and I’m bringing my grandchild here," Holly said.

Speckles loves seeing how much people enjoy a place she’s called her second home for so many years.

“My favorite part is the people. There in a good mood and having fun,” she said.

There are plenty of things to do at Bedrock City. They have a dinosaur slide, a train, you can even take a tour through all the Flintstones characters' homes. Plus, there’s even a café and gift shop inside.

Holly says Bedrock City, “gives people a chance to play. I think people forget how to play and run and use their imagination and just have a good time. It’s so colorful there are great pictures to be had.”

Linda runs Bedrock City all by herself and she feels it’s her time to retire. But, that means Bedrock City needs a new owner. If you and your modern-day family love living like a Stone-age family, well you can purchase the entire 30-acre lot, theme park included.