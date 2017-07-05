Retailer True Religion files for bankruptcy

(CNN Money) -- True Religion is hanging on by a thread.
The designer jeans maker filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, asking for a chance to reinvent itself as it grapples with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of debt and declining sales,according to court documents.
According to court documents, the company had $534.7 million worth of liabilities on its books, but only $243.3 million in assets.
There is some good news. True Religion said in a press release that the company has already secured a deal with its creditors to reduce its debt load by $350 million. In exchange, the company's biggest creditors will receive large ownership stakes in the company.
True Religion entered the fashion scene before online apparel sales were common. The company was founded in Los Angeles in 2002 and rose to popularity as designer jeans became a pop culture phenomenon. The True Religion brand was splayed across fashion magazines and sprinkled into the lyrics of hip-hop music.
But today, True Religion's popularity has petered out, and the company's sales have been in decline for years, according to court documents.
True Religion's chief financial officer, Dalibor Snyder, wrote in court papers that the company has worked to "aggressively cut costs," by closing stores and issuing layoffs in an effort to mitigate losses. But those measures weren't enough.
Bankruptcy protection and restructuring was the next step. Snyder says if the plan is successful, True Religion will reduce its debt load by 72%.