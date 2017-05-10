Reporter arrested after 'yelling' questions about American Health Care Act to Tom Price

Reporter Dan Heyman was led out of the West Virginia State Capitol building in handcuffs after being accused of causing a disturbance when trying to interview a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.

The incident happened after Heyman, a 54-year-old reporter with the Public News Service, reportedly tried to ask U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price a question about the American Health Care Act.

"It's dreadful. This is my job, this is what I'm supposed to do. I'm supposed to find out if someone is going to be affected by this healthcare law … I think it is a question that deserves to be answered," Heyman said, according to the New York Daily News.

According to Charleston, West Virginia's WSAZ, Heyman was arrested for "aggressively breaching the Secret Service agents to the point where the agents were forced to remove him a couple times from the area walking up the hallway in the main building of the Capitol."

Heyman has been charged with a misdemeanor for willful disruption of governmental processes. The incident happened when Price and Kellyanne Conway, special counsel to the President of the United States, visited West Virginia's Capitol building.