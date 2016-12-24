Minnesota Vikings airplane slides off taxiway in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wisc. (WTMJ) - An airplane carrying the NFL's Minnesota Vikings slid off a snow-covered taxiway in Wisconsin on Friday night, less than 24 hours before the team is scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings' official Twitter account reported the news just after 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday:

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 23, 2016

KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long shared on defensive player Anthony Harris' account of the accident:

#Vikings DB Anthony Harris says team plane slid off Appleton runway, went into grass, tire sank into grass. Team currently stuck on plane. — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) December 23, 2016

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WGBA-TV that a plane did indeed slide off the taxiway, but hasn't yet confirmed it belonged to the Vikings.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the airplane was moving at a slow speed.

The Vikings play the Packers on Christmas Eve.

