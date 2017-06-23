Rep. Steve Scalise moved out of intensive care unit

NBC News and Fox News are reporting that Rep. Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound.

Scalise was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire a the GOP's practice for the Congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia last week. He was near death when he arrived at the hospital and remained in critical condition into this week.

Last night at the White House congressional picnic, President Trump said that Scalise's condition was continuing to improve.

More on this as it develops.