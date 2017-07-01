Remains of missing Los Angeles-area boy found near lake

(KGTV) - Los Angeles authorities have found the remains of a Southern California boy who was reported missing in April after a trip to Disneyland with his dad.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Saturday they had located the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. in the area of Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.

Sheriff's detectives were led to the scene Friday after finding additional leads in their search for the 5-year-old boy.

No other information was made available.

Aramazd's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was arrested on Friday, June 23, in Las Vegas on suspicion of killing his son. He's been charged with one count of murder.

Andressian was arrested shortly after his son's disappearance in Los Angeles, but was released due to lack of evidence.

Aramazd went missing on April 21, after last being seen leaving Disneyland with his dad. His father was found unconscious at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena the next day, unable to account for his son's whereabouts.

Andressian's car was found doused with gasoline and prescription drugs were also located at the scene.

LASD said they believe Andressian planned his son's murder as a way to get back at his estranged wife during a "tumultuous" divorce, before heading to Las Vegas in an attempt to flee the country.