Remains of missing Los Angeles-area boy found near lake

Aramazd's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was arrested on Friday, June 23, in Las Vegas on suspicion of killing his son. He's been charged with one count of murder.
Andressian was arrested shortly after his son's disappearance in Los Angeles, but was released due to lack of evidence.
Aramazd went missing on April 21, after last being seen leaving Disneyland with his dad. His father was found unconscious at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena the next day, unable to account for his son's whereabouts.
Andressian's car was found doused with gasoline and prescription drugs were also located at the scene.
LASD said they believe Andressian planned his son's murder as a way to get back at his estranged wife during a "tumultuous" divorce, before heading to Las Vegas in an attempt to flee the country.