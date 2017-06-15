RECALL: Dog treats recalled over Salmonella risk

Some Loving Pets dog treats are being recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The dog treats that are under a recall notice are:

Loving Pets Barksters™

Item #5700 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982057005 - Lot # 021619

Item #5705 Brown Rice and Chicken UPC 842982057050 - Lot 021419

Loving Pets Puffsters™ Snack Chips

Item #5100 Apple and Chicken UPC 842982051003 - Lot 051219, 112118, 112918, 012719, 012519, 013019

Item #5110 Banana and Chicken UPC 842982051102 - Lot 112218, 112818, 112918, 013119

Item #5120 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982051201 - Lot 112818, 020119

Item #5130 Cranberry and Chicken UPC 842982051300 - Lot 020319, 112918, 020219

Whole Hearted™

Item #2570314 Chicken and Apple Puff Treats UPC 800443220696 - Lot 121418, 121918, 122318, 010419, 010619, 010519

According to the FDA, pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you bought any of these treats, you should return them to where you bought them. For additional information, please visit www.LovingPetsProducts.com or call 866-599-7387.

