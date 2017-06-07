Recall alert: Cashews sold at ALDI may contain glass pieces

A recall has been issued for a cashew brand sold at ALDI stores that may contain glass pieces.

The specific brand, Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, was recalled after producer Star Snacks Co. received complaints that pieces of glass were found in the cashews. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who bought the cashews is urged by the FDA not to eat them. You can return them to your local ALDI store for a refund, or just throw them out.

The product was also distributed to ALDI stores in the following states, according to the FDA: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Customers with questions can contact Star Snacks Co. at 201-882-4593 or at RecallFEQ01@gmail.com. See the full recall notice here.