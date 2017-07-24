RECALL ALERT: Bush's Baked Beans recalled for defective cans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling some of its 28-ounce cans of beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The recall was initiated after checks identified the issue and further testing indicated a temporary quality issue from one of Bush's can suppliers.

The Baked Beans involved in the recall include:

BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019 BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

The flavors in the cans are:

Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans

Country Style Baked Beans

Original Baked Beans

The problem was corrected and no other product is affected, according to the company.

"No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall," Bush's said in a statement. "However, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves."