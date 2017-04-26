Ready-to-eat chicken breast products recalled

More than 42,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast products were recalled Monday due to undercooking, resulting in the potential survival of bacteria, according to the U.S. Department.

WFSP Foods LLC said the ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items were produced on March 29, 2017 and April 7, 2017.

The recall includes:

• 9-lb. foodservice cases containing 8 poly film packages of “CHEF’S LINE ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with product code 22586, produced on 04/07/17, and Best by date 06/14/17.

• 9-lb. foodservice cases containing 8 poly film packages of “saladworks FULLY COOKED FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLETS” with product code 22500, produced on 03/29/17 and Use by date 06/05/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45411” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in Illinois and further distributed to hotel, restaurant and other locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received multiple customer complaints that the ready-to-eat chicken products appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.