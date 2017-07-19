Rapper Young Buck surrenders to police

WTVF
10:13 PM, Jul 18, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Just months after getting out of prison, rapper Young Buck found himself behind bars again.

Nashville-based WTVF cameras were the only ones rolling when he made bail in Nashville.

"I ain't [sic] got nothing to say except I didn't do it," he said before flipping the bird. 

Young Buck, whose real name is David Brown, was recently indicted on charges of domestic assault and vandalism, both misdemeanors. 

Brown was sentenced to seven months last August for violating probation after trying to contact an ex who had a restraining order against him.

He allegedly called her more than 100 times, threatened to torch her apartment, and kicked down her door. 

He made his $10,000 bond Tuesday night and left for home. 

