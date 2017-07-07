Ramen flavored Pringles to be Dollar General exclusive

Pringles is clearly trying to connect with your inner starving 20-something with its newest flavor.

The company is introducing Top Ramen Chicken-flavored Pringles this month, according to KCBS.

The chips, engineered to taste like Nissin's popular chicken-flavored ramen noodles, will be sold exclusively at Dollar General stores for a limited time.

Top Ramen Chicken is the latest experimental flavor from Pringles. In recent years, the curved chip purveyor has trotted out flavors like hot dog, ketchup and pumpkin pie spice.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.