Queen Elizabeth II drinks 4 cocktails daily, making her a binge drinker per government standards

It may be time for a royal intervention as Queen Elizabeth II reportedly knocks back four drinks a day, a figure that The Independent noted pushes her into binge drinker status per British government standards.

Multiple news organizations, including The New York Post, Business Insider and Travel and Leisure, thrilled Her Highness’ subjects this week with intimate details of her daily imbibing schedule.

The Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes told The Independent that she kicks off with a gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and lots of ice before lunch. She drinks wine with lunch and a dry Martini and a glass of champagne in the evening.