Former prime minister Lucas Papademos targeted in attack, Greek police say

Associated Press
11:23 AM, May 25, 2017
29 mins ago

Google Map of Athens, Greece. 

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens.

Authorities say the daytime blast left the 69-year-old Papademos with non-life-threatening injuries.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police said two other people in the car were also wounded.

Police didn't immediately confirm news media reports that the explosion was caused by a parcel bomb.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top