President Trump will likely visit FBI headquarters following Comey firing

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is "very likely" to visit FBI headquarters soon in the wake of his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey, a White House spokeswoman said Thursday.

"I believe that is very likely that that takes place sometime in the next few days," said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when asked about a potential visit on CBS' "This Morning."

Sanders also was asked by CBS about Trump's claim in a letter to Comey notifying him of his termination that the former FBI director assured him "on three separate occasions" that he was not under investigation.

"Are you sure that what the President wrote is true?" asked CBS host Charlie Rose.

"I have heard that directly from him that information was relayed directly to him from Director Comey," said Sanders, who declined to provide further details.

Comey's firing Tuesday night sent shockwaves through the FBI, where the dismissal of the bureau director immediately impacted the thousands of agents nationwide. Comey learned of his dismissal from television reports while addressing agents in Los Angeles.

Some in the agency resented the political spotlight Comey had brought on the bureau with his public statements at the center of the Russia and Hillary Clinton email investigation firestorms.

But many felt loyalty to Comey and appreciated his independence to both sides of the political aisle, especially with critical comments Trump made about the intelligence community during the campaign and early in his presidency, as well as the former director's efforts to streamline administrative processes.

