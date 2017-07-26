President Trump takes aim at Sessions again, even as AG attends White House meeting

(CNN) -- The one-sided feud between President Donald Trump and his attorney general continued on Wednesday, even as Jeff Sessions attempted to plow ahead with his Justice Department duties.

Less than an hour after Sessions was deposited at the White House by a black SUV for routine meetings in the West Wing, Trump proclaimed from another corner of the same building that his displeasure in his attorney general hasn't waned.

"Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!" he tweeted.

McCabe has served in the acting position since Trump abruptly fired Comey in May. Trump interviewed McCabe for the permanent role, but eventually chose Christopher Wray, whose nomination is pending in the Senate.

It was the latest sting in the prolonged standoff between Trump and Sessions, a former US senator who endorsed Trump early in his campaign but has recently been subjected to an unusual barrage of criticism from the President.

Despite the attacks, Sessions has no plans to resign, sources have told CNN. Instead, he's forging ahead with his duties as attorney general, including routine meetings with administration officials at the White House.

His vehicles were spotted around 9 a.m. ET at the West Wing, where he regularly meets with fellow officials. He was not expected to meet with Trump.

The President, meanwhile, wasn't scheduled to begin his workday until 10:30 a.m. ET, and wasn't present in the West Wing while Sessions was there.

