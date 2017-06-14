President Trump now under investigation for possible obstruction of justice, WAPO reports

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to obstruct justice as part of Mueller's wider probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russian meddling into the 2016 election, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Citing government officials, the decision to investigate Trump personally came after he fired FBI Director James Comey. Mueller, and an investigative team, are interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of the probe, which now includes Trump's possible attempt to obstruct justice.

Mueller was hired by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on May 17, just eight days after Trump fired Comey.

Comey had been heading up a broad investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election. Comey said during a US Senate committee last week that he told Trump that he was not under any direct investigation.

In the Washington Post's report, Mueller sees the clash of claims between Trump and Comey as more than a he said, he said.

